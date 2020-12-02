Lake Luzerne man accused of leading police on chase

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested Wednesday after he led officers on a chase from Malta to Wilton, police reported.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. when a Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on the Northway in Malta for failure to signal lane changes. The vehicle did not stop and continued until Exit 15, where it got off and traveled north on Route 50, according to a news release.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Dennis J.L. Lescault, continued to lead police on a chase through Gansevoort north onto County Route 32 to the Wilton-Gansevoort Road. He then crossed over Ballard Road onto Northern Pines Road. State police deployed a tire deflation device at the intersection of Northern Pines Road and Route 9.

The vehicle continued south on Route 9 and subsequently pulled into a business on Marion Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Lescault was captured after a brief foot chase.

Lescault has been charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, as well as numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Malta Town Court at a later date. He was turned over to Saratoga Springs Police Department to face separate charges.