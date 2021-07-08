 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Luzerne man accused of failing to return money for work not done
0 comments

Lake Luzerne man accused of failing to return money for work not done

{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested last week after police said he did not refund money for a yard work job he did not do.

State police said Andre L. Ovitt, 52, in November 2020 had agreed to remove trees from a property in the town of Hadley. He had signed a written contract to complete the job by the end of spring.

Ovitt contacted the home owner in the spring, however, and said he would not be able to complete the job himself but refused to return the down payment, according to police.

The homeowner discussed other possible projects for Ovitt, but none was completed.

Ovitt was charged on July 2 with third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Hadley Town Court and is due back on July 21.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News