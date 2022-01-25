Lake George woman sentenced after DWI conviction

BALSTON SPA — A Lake George woman was sentenced on Friday following a conviction of driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, on Sept. 16.

According to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office, Michelle Cole, 52, also refused to a breathalyzer.

Cole's conviction stems from an incident on Feb. 24, 2020, in Saratoga Springs. After receiving a call for a welfare check at 2:51 p.m., she was found unconscious in a Chevy Suburban by a Saratoga Springs police officer.

Cole was behind the wheel and was parked at the Adirondack Trust Company on South Broadway, according to the release.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen stated that the evidence presented at trial proved that Cole operated the vehicle while intoxicated. She said that it also proved that she drove that day while her driver's license was revoked due to a previous alcohol-related driving conviction.

This conviction was Cole's seventh alcohol-related conviction, according to Assistant District Attorney Rachel Phelan.

"The facts of this case, coupled with the defendant's many convictions for alcohol-related driving offenses, called for an appropriate state prison sentence," Heggen said.

The prosecution in the case was important because Cole has continued to re-offend, according to Heggen. She said there is a substantial need to protect the public from people like Cole.

Heggen praised the work of the Saratoga Springs Police Department and ADA Phelan for the thorough presentation they put forth at trial.

Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy sentenced Cole to an indeterminate term of one-and-two-thirds years to six years on the DWI charge and an indeterminate term of one-and-one-third years to four years on the aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle conviction. Those terms will run concurrently with one another.

Cole was also sentenced to a conditional discharge for the failure to submit to a breathalyzer, according to the news release.

She will be subject to a mandatory driver's license revocation and sentenced to a conditional discharge that will require her to install an ignition interlock device.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts.

