Lake George woman charged with forgery, larceny

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George woman was arrested on charges of forgery and larceny on Saturday.

Tiffany Shilanski, 19, was arrested by state police for two counts of felony second-degree forgery and felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

On Jan. 10, at about 3:20 p.m., police contacted Glens Falls National Bank in Lake George after receiving information that multiple forged checks had been deposited into an account belonging to the financial institution.

The investigation determined Shilanski altered and forged checks without the account owner’s permission and deposited them via the bank’s mobile application into her personal account. Shilanski then withdrew more than $1,000 in funds resulting from the forged checks.

Shilanski was arrested at the state police station in Queensbury and processed. She was transported to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.