Lake George woman charged with felony DWI after traffic stop
QUEENSBURY — A Lake George woman was arrested Sunday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

State police stopped Brittany M. Canale, 30, at about 3:30 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions as she traveled on the Northway in Moreau. The trooper could smell alcohol on Canale’s breath and observed signs that she was impaired, police said.

Canale failed field sobriety tests. The trooper also found a quantity of alprazolam tablets that she did not have a prescription for, according to police.

A breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Canale is facing a felony DWI charge because she has a previous conviction within 10 years. She was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

