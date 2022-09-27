Lake George woman charged in multiple car thefts

LAKE GEORGE — A 52-year-old Lake George woman was arrested Sunday in connection with multiple car thefts, police said.

State troopers received a complaint Saturday that a stolen credit card was used to make an unauthorized payment at a Stewart's Shop in Lake George.

Police said they identified the car that was used during the incident.

The following day, state police found the car at a gas station in Queensbury.

The operator was subsequently identified as Lauren M. Fahey Stack.

Following a search warrant that was executed inside the car, police found the missing property belonging to the person who made the original complaint, according to a news release.

Police also said they discovered stolen property belonging to two other people who were unaware that their property was stolen at the time. Police contacted these two people and told them that their property was stolen from their cars while they were parked in Queensbury the previous night.

Fahey Stack was arrested and brought to Queensbury state police station.

She was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony; five counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Fahey Stack was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.