Lake George woman arrested in connection to multiple car thefts

LAKE GEORGE — State police in Queensbury arrested a 52-year-old woman in connection to multiple car thefts on Sunday.

State troopers received a complaint Saturday that a credit card that was allegedly stolen was used to make a unauthorized payment at a Stewart's Shop in Lake George.

Police identified the car that was used during the incident, police said.

The following day, state police found the aforementioned car at a gas station in Queensbury.

The operator was subsequently identified as Fahey Stack.

Following a search warrant that was executed inside the car, police found the missing property belonging to the person who made the original complaint.

Following further investigation, police also discovered stolen property belonging to two other people who were unaware that their property was stolen at the time.

Police contacted these two people and told them that their property was stolen from their cars while they were parked in Queensbury the previous night.

Fahey was arrested and brought to Queensbury state police barracks.

She was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.