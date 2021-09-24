Lake George woman admits to drug possession

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle.

Michelle L. Iorio, 32, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Sept. 15 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Iorio was arrested in September 2020 after a state police stopped her on the Northway in Queensbury. She possessed cocaine and methamphetamine and was in a car that had been reported stolen.

Iorio pleaded guilty to the single drug count in satisfaction of all the drug and stolen property charges.

Iorio is also facing charges in Washington County Court. She is expected to be sentenced to 3 years in prison after admitting to selling drugs in Hudson Falls.

