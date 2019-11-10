Lake George storage house collapses after being sideswiped by tractor-trailer

LAKE GEORGE — No one was injured Saturday after a tractor-trailed crashed into home used for storage, causing it to collapse.
The accident happened at around 6 p.m. at 3585 State Route 9 opposite the Citgo Gas Station near Exit 23. A tractor-trailer driven by Gregory Jones, of Slidell, Louisiana, attempted to turn around using Prosser Road and then Bakers Crossing Road. The trailer portion of the truck rode up on the retaining wall and then sideswiped the structure, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The structure then collapsed. Sheriff’s officers arrived with the Warrensburg Fire Department and found the building unoccupied. They then contacted the property owners, who confirmed that the home was used only for storage.
You have free articles remaining.
Poughkeepsie resident Patricia Holden is listed as the owner, according to Warren County property records.
Jones was ticketed for failure to keep right as well as having an over-length vehicle.
New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation Police also provided assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.