Lake George storage house collapses after being sideswiped by tractor-trailer

Seen here is a house used for storage at 3585 State Route 9 in Lake George that collapsed after it was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured and the driver was ticketed.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE GEORGE — No one was injured Saturday after a tractor-trailed crashed into home used for storage, causing it to collapse.

The accident happened at around 6 p.m. at 3585 State Route 9 opposite the Citgo Gas Station near Exit 23. A tractor-trailer driven by Gregory Jones, of Slidell, Louisiana, attempted to turn around using Prosser Road and then Bakers Crossing Road. The trailer portion of the truck rode up on the retaining wall and then sideswiped the structure, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The structure then collapsed. Sheriff’s officers arrived with the Warrensburg Fire Department and found the building unoccupied. They then contacted the property owners, who confirmed that the home was used only for storage.

Poughkeepsie resident Patricia Holden is listed as the owner, according to Warren County property records.

Jones was ticketed for failure to keep right as well as having an over-length vehicle.

New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation Police also provided assistance.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

