Lake George man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing child

GLENS FALLS — A Lake George man was sentenced on Wednesday to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing a child younger than 11 years old.

Buster Ferry, 49, had been indicted in June on two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Ferry had sexual contact with the child on Dec. 3, 2021, in the city of Glens Falls, court documents showed.