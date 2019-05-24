QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced Wednesday to one year of interim probation on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Jon A. Saroney was pulled over on Canada Street for driving erratically, according to police. Saroney was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.23%, nearly triple the legal limit.
Saroney has two previous DWI convictions.
Saroney pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and Judge John Hall placed Saroney on interim probation for a year and referred him to drug treatment court.
3rd DWI conviction and he gets probation ?! Ridiculous.
