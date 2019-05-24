{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced Wednesday to one year of interim probation on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Jon A. Saroney was pulled over on Canada Street for driving erratically, according to police. Saroney was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.23%, nearly triple the legal limit.

Saroney has two previous DWI convictions.

Saroney pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and Judge John Hall placed Saroney on interim probation for a year and referred him to drug treatment court.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

