 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake George man receives probation for driving drunk and without a license
0 comments

Lake George man receives probation for driving drunk and without a license

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man has admitted to operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and without a valid license.

Brian Brown, 67, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 24 to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 17 after he almost struck a vehicle that a trooper had pulled over on the Northway in Queensbury. He refused a breath test and was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI.

Brown was also arrested back in February near Exit 20 of the Northway. He was found to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

He was placed on interim probation for one year.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News