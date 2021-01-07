Lake George man receives probation for driving drunk and without a license

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man has admitted to operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and without a valid license.

Brian Brown, 67, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 24 to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 17 after he almost struck a vehicle that a trooper had pulled over on the Northway in Queensbury. He refused a breath test and was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI.

Brown was also arrested back in February near Exit 20 of the Northway. He was found to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

He was placed on interim probation for one year.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

