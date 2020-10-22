Lake George man receives 6 months in jail for domestic incident

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced to 6 months in jail on Wednesday for a domestic violence incident that occurred in May.

Mark J. Mormando, 35, was arrested in May for threatening and assaulting the victim and forcing the victim to engage in sex. He was violating an order of protection.

Mormando had been charged with three felony charges including third-degree rape, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He also faced four misdemeanors including third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon.

Mormando pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt in satisfaction of all charges. He also received 5 years of probation.