Lake George man receives 2 to 4 years in jail for assault

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 4 years in jail for assaulting another man in January.

Jason L. Bradway, 45, was arrested by State Police for an incident in which he cut another man with a knife and hit him with a tire iron at a home on Route 9N.

Bradway had been in a relationship with the victim, police said. The man suffered cuts to his chest and rib injuries.

Bradway had been charged with felony counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief and menacing.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of all charges.

