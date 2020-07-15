Lake George man receives 2 to 4 years in jail for assault
0 comments

Lake George man receives 2 to 4 years in jail for assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 4 years in jail for assaulting another man in January.

Jason L. Bradway, 45, was arrested by State Police for an incident in which he cut another man with a knife and hit him with a tire iron at a home on Route 9N.

Bradway had been in a relationship with the victim, police said. The man suffered cuts to his chest and rib injuries.

Bradway had been charged with felony counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief and menacing.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of all charges.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News