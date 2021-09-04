 Skip to main content
Lake George man receives 1 to 3 years in prison for drunken driving crash
QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced on Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing his vehicle.

James McMahon, 51, was not injured in the crash, which happened in August 2019 on Route 9 in Lake George.

McMahon was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle because he has a previous DWI conviction and was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

McMahon pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony DWI. His license was revoked. 

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

