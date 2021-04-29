 Skip to main content
Lake George man gets 6 months in jail for driving drunk without a license
QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail on Wednesday for driving a motor vehicle drunk and without a valid license.

Brian Brown, 67, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 24 to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 17 after he almost struck a vehicle that a trooper had pulled over on the Northway in Queensbury.

Brown was also arrested in February near Exit 20 of the Northway. He was found to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

He was sentenced to 6 months on both charges, which are set to run concurrently.

Brown was also placed on 5 years of probation and must pay a $500 fine.

