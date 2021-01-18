Lake George man gets 4 years in prison for possessing heroin

BALLSTON SPA — A Lake George man was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday for possessing heroin during a traffic stop about a year ago.

Rakim L. Johnson, 29, was pulled over by state police in the northbound lanes of the Northway in Saratoga Springs at about 7:30 on Jan. 27, 2020 for unspecified traffic violations.

Police found a significant quantity of heron. Johnson was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 13 to one felony drug count in satisfaction of the charges.

Johnson had also faced charges related to selling heroin and crack cocaine from a Route 9 motel in December 2019.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Oct. 6 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

