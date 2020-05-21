Lake George man faces seven charges related to domestic-violence incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man faces numerous charges stemming from an investigation into a domestic violence report in the village, according to State Police.

Late Wednesday morning, Mark J. Mormando, 45, allegedly threatened and assaulted a victim, forced the victim to engage in sex while violating an order of protection, State Police said.

According to State Police, he was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with three felony charges including third-degree rape, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Mormando was also charged with four misdemeanors including third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon.

He was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.