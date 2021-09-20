 Skip to main content
Lake George man charged with felony DWI
Lake George man charged with felony DWI

Todd Billeci

Billeci 

 Michael Goot

BOLTON — A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated.

Police stopped Todd Billeci after he was driving on Route 9N and appeared to be disoriented and lost, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Billeci was in an intoxicated state, according to police. He later submitted to a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit for intoxication.

He was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

Billeci is scheduled to appear in Bolton Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer Matthew Fish handled the arrest.

