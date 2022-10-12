 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake George man charged with DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A man was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated and possessing drugs.

At 11:11 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on Hill Drive in the town of Lake George for a registration violation.

Police said the driver, 44-year-old Perry L. Girard II, of Lake George, was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10% when he was given a breathalyzer at the state police station in Queensbury.

According to police, Girard also was in possession of drugs.  

Girard was charged with a felony charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, as well as multiple traffic violations.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.  

