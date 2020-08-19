You are the owner of this article.
Lake George man charged with DWI after almost striking vehicle
Lake George man charged with DWI after almost striking vehicle

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was arrested Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.

State Police stopped Brian F. Brown, 66, in Queensbury at about 6 p.m. after he almost struck a vehicle that a trooper had pulled over on the Northway, according to police.

The trooper detected the odor of alcohol and attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but Brown refused, police said.

He was transported to the Queensbury barracks, where police said Brown refused to provide a breath sample.

He was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Vermont.

Brown was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI.

