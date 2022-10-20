 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake George man charged after domestic incidents

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man is facing charges following two domestic incidents.

State police received a complaint on Oct. 7 reporting that Eric R. Short, 39, had assaulted the victim and caused injury while at a residence in Lake George. The incidents took place on July 15 and Sept. 2, according to police.

Short was charged with felony second-degree strangulation and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News