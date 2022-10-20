Lake George man charged after domestic incidents

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man is facing charges following two domestic incidents.

State police received a complaint on Oct. 7 reporting that Eric R. Short, 39, had assaulted the victim and caused injury while at a residence in Lake George. The incidents took place on July 15 and Sept. 2, according to police.

Short was charged with felony second-degree strangulation and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.