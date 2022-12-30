 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake George man arrested on burglary charge

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested late Thursday after reports of a burglary on Caldwell Avenue in Lake George. 

Following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, it was determined 43-year-old Matthew P. Charlson "entered the residence at 47 Caldwell Ave. and assaulted the resident inside," according to a news release. 

Charlson was arrested and charged with felony first-degree burglary.

He was processed at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in court.

Charlson was released under the supervision of Probation Department. 

The arrest was made by Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie.

