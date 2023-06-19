LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man with a history of inappropriately touching women has been arrested again.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office charged Scott Habshi, 58, with forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release.

Police received a report that he simulated a sex act on an unsuspecting woman that was shopping at the Walgreen's in Lake George on Thursday.

Officers determined that the victim was bent at the waist attempting to pick out a greeting card when Habshi approached her from behind and pressed his groin against her buttocks.

Police said Habshi apologized and claimed it was on accident, however a few minutes later after the victim continued to shop, he came up from behind the victim again and pressed himself against her nearly causing the woman to fall over.

Habshi fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. Once located, Habshi was arrested. He was arraigned in Warren County CAP court and sent to Warren County Jail with a future court date in Lake George Town Court.

Habshi has a long history of arrest for sexual incidents.

He was sentenced in February 2020 to 18 months in Warren County Jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of forcible touching for incidents in which he rubbed his crotch against women’s buttocks while in public places since 2011. The incidents happened at the Glens Falls Civic Center, Price Chopper in Queensbury and the Walmart on Route 9, according to Post-Star archives.

Habshi was on probation at that time for a 2012 incident at another store in Queensbury and he had a forcible conviction in 2011. He also had been banned from Crandall Public Library and other public places.

Habshi was arrested in May 2022 after police said he did not register as a sex offender.