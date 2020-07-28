Lake George man arrested for illegally possessing AR-15

WATERVLIET — A Lake George man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested this past weekend for possessing a loaded AR-15 rifle that was not properly registered, State Police said.

Schuyler T. Woodard, 38, was arrested Saturday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 787, when police spotted a rifle case in his back seat. An investigation into the firearm determined the weapon was loaded and not properly registered with the state, police said.

Woodward was also found to be impaired by drugs and in possession of a large quantity of Xanax.

He faces multiple felony charges, including criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. He has also been charged with possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, driving while ability impaired and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Woodward was sent to Albany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.