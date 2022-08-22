Lake George man arrested after domestic dispute

NORTH ELBA — State troopers arrested a Lake George man after receiving reports of a domestic dispute late Sunday afternoon.

Joshua P. Whitty, 32, was arrested during a safety search when police found him in possession of black plastic knuckles.

Upon a preliminary investigation, state police discovered that the victim of the dispute contacted Whitty in regards to retrieving their property that Whitty was in possession of.

Whitty came out of the apartment with said property, smashed it on the ground, and threw it at the side of a vehicle, causing damage, according to state police.

Whitty was charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned North Elba Town Court and released on his own recognizance, police said.