Lake George man admits to possessing child pornography

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
Kory J. Sendzik, 29, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 20 to felony possession of a sexual performance.
Sendzik was arrested on June 10 after state police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation.
He was charged with possession and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.
Sendzik will be sentenced on Sept. 1.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, police said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.