Lake George man admits to driving while intoxicated
Lake George man admits to driving while intoxicated

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man has admitted to driving while intoxicated in Glens Falls last February.

Timothy S. Royalminns, 50, was stopped by police on Feb. 14 at around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of South and Glen streets. He was seen driving without headlines and failing to yield the right of way at an intersection, according to police.

He had an open container of alcohol and because he had at least two previous DWI convictions, was charged with felony DWI.

Royalminns pleaded guilty to the charge in Warren County Court on Thursday. He will be sentenced at a later date. 

