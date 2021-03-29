 Skip to main content
Lake George man admits to burglarizing two local businesses
Lake George man admits to burglarizing two local businesses

Patrick J. Boucher

Boucher

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man has admitted to burglarizing two businesses in March 2020.

Patrick J. Boucher, 30, pleaded in Warren County Court on March 17 to felony third-degree burglary for forcing entry and damaging the interior of two businesses in Lake George — Play Land Arcade and Capri Pizza.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office took physical evidence from the scene, which led to Boucher’s arrest on Oct. 6.

A grand jury indicted him on felony charges of two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Boucher pleaded guilty to the single burglary count in satisfaction of the indictment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

Boucher has a criminal record. He was sentenced in 2016 to 5 years of probation for an incident where he was trying to break into a house.

He violated his probation and was sentenced to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison in 2017. He was released in October 2019.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

