 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake George man accused of striking person's head

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.

Roarke Shea, 36, is accused of getting into a verbal argument with the victim and then striking the person in the head, police said.

Shea was charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to Warren County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Separated Migrant Families Could Receive $450,000 Payments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News