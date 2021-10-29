Lake George man accused of striking person's head

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
Roarke Shea, 36, is accused of getting into a verbal argument with the victim and then striking the person in the head, police said.
Shea was charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to Warren County Jail.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
