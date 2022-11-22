 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake George man accused of choking woman

Trey M. Laraway

Laraway

 Provided photo

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Monday after police said he choked a woman during a domestic incident.

Trey M. Laraway, 30, of 3328 state Route 9, Apartment 10, is accused of engaging in a violent physical altercation with a woman inside the residence, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Laraway was charged with felony counts of second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and aggravated family offense. He also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Laraway was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Warren County Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie made the arrest.

