Lake George man accused of burglarizing two village businesses

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing two businesses in the village back in March.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report on March 25 that someone had forced entry into the Play Land Arcade and damaged the interior. During the investigation, police discovered that the neighboring business, Capri Pizza, had also been burglarized and damaged, according to a news release.

Physical evidence from the scene was taken and processed, police said.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Patrick Boucher on charges of two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree criminal mischief — all felonies — and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Boucher was held at Warren County Jail overnight and was arraigned in Warren County Court on Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.