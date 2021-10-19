Lake George home health aide accused of stealing checks

GLENS FALLS — A Lake George home health care aide has been arrested on 14 felony fraud counts after police said she stole checks from her clients and cashed them.

Patricia Reynolds, 60, is accused of forging her signature on checks she took from clients’ homes. Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said the alleged thefts occurred over the course of the last year and totaled a little under $2,000.

French said the residents discovered the money missing from their checking accounts and contacted police.

Reynolds was charged with 14 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.

She was released pending a future appearance in Glens Falls City Court.

French said anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this crime to contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840 and ask for the detective division.

