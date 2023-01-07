Kingsbury woman charged with burglary in Walmart thefts

QUEENSBURY — A Kingsbury woman is facing a burglary charge for allegedly stealing items from Walmart.

State police responded to the store on Aug. 26 for a report of a theft. The suspect fled the location before the trooper’s arrival. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Andrea R. Benway.

Benway has been banned from all Walmart stores since 2019 and was trespassing at the time of the theft.

Police did not specify at which Walmart in Queensbury is where the thefts occurred.

She was picked up on a warrant on Dec. 26 with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Benway was charged with a felony count of third-degree burglary.

She was processed at the state police Queensbury station and transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.