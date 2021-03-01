Kingsbury woman accused of welfare fraud

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury woman has been arrested after police said she improperly obtained welfare benefits.
Heather L. Jabot, 45, was charged on Feb. 19 with misdemeanor petit larceny. A joint investigation between the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Jabot failed to accurately report employment income and received $470 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled.
Jabot was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
