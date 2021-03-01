Kingsbury woman accused of welfare fraud

Woman accused of welfare fraud

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury woman has been arrested after police said she improperly obtained welfare benefits.

Heather L. Jabot, 45, was charged on Feb. 19 with misdemeanor petit larceny.

A joint investigation between the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Jabot failed to accurately report employment income and received $470 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled.

Jabot was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

Fort Edward man faces prison timeFORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is expected to serve 1½ to 4½ years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.

Daniel L. Latterell, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony aggravated family offense.

He was arrested in January after police said he communicated with a person who had an order of protection against him.

Latterell had recently served a 6-month jail sentence for having contact with this same person.