Kingsbury woman accused of throwing knife

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing a knife at another person.

State police responded to a residence in Kingsbury on Monday at about 11:12 a.m. for a report of a disorderly person. An investigation determined that during a verbal argument, 52-year-old Dena Morgan threw the knife, but did not injure the person.

Morgan was charged with felony second-degree attempted assault and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was brought to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

