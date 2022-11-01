Kingsbury man sentenced to 12 years in prison for burglary

HARTFORD — A three-time felon from Kingsbury was sentenced on Friday in Washington County Court to 12 years in state prison for stealing property from a Hartford residence in 2021.

Nicholas Guilder, 40, was arrested in December after police said he burglarized the home on March 29.

Guilder had pleaded guilty last month to second-degree burglary.

He also must pay restitution and an order of protection was issued prohibiting Guilder from having any contact with the resident.

Guilder has two previous convictions for burglary. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2013 for burglarizing two homes in Fort Edward twice in four months.

Guilder was caught in the act by the resident of the second burglary and police said he offered to pay her and her husband if they did not call police. A few months previously, he had burglarized a residence on Lower Allen Street.

Guilder was also convicted for a 2003 burglary.