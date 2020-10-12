 Skip to main content
Kingsbury man receives 6 months in jail for choking victim in domestic incident
FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man was sentenced to 6 months in jail for attacking another person and violating an order of protection.

Matthew A. Ploof, 30, admitted in Washington County Court on Oct. 2 that he choked the victim, held the person against their will and damaged property.

He was indicted in February on three felony charges of aggravated family offense, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment.

Ploof pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated family offense in satisfaction of all charges.

