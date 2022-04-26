 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsbury man indicted on child sex abuse charges

Oliver Lovera

Lovera

KINGSBURY — A Washington County grand jury has indicted a former Kingsbury man on child sex abuse charges.

Oliver Lovera, 23, was arrested back in February after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he had sexual contact with two young girls, both under the age of 11, over the course of several years. The incident had recently been reported to police.

Lovera was arraigned in Washington County Court on Friday on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lovera now lives in Ballston Spa, but was a resident of Kingsbury at the time of the alleged abuse.

