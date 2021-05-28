Kingsbury man charged with rape

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man has been arrested after police said he had sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 15.

Christopher B. James, 20, of Tracy Road, was charged with felony second-degree rape, according to a news release.

James is not accused of forcing the girl to have sex, but the charge is brought because she is too young to consent to sex.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and sent to Washington County Jail. Bail was set as $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing. People who have information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-746-2475.

