Kingsbury man charged with misdemeanor DWI

QUEENSBURY — A Kingsbury man was arrested New Year’s Day for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police in Queensbury stopped a vehicle driving on the Northway at about 9:06 p.m. for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Eliasin J. Hernandez, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI and other violations.

He was transported to the Queensbury state police station for processing. Police said Hernandez recorded a 0.18% blood alcohol concentration — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was issued tickets and released to a sober party. Hernandez is due in Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 23.