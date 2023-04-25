GRANVILLE — A Kingsbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he falsely reported his vehicle stolen.

On April 16 at 3 p.m., New York State Police received a complaint from Anthony R. Goodspeed, 54, that a vehicle he owned was stolen from his residence on that same day.

According to police, an investigation determined Goodspeed had relinquished ownership of the vehicle in February to a person he knew and who currently had possession of the vehicle. Police said he obtained a duplicate title in an attempt to defraud law enforcement and provided a written statement claiming the vehicle was stolen from him, all while knowing he no longer owned the vehicle.

On Friday, troopers based in Granville arrested Goodspeed and charged him with misdemeanor counts of second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and third-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was issued an appearance ticket for the Kingsbury Town Court in May and released.