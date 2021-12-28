Kingsbury man accused of burglary

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man was charged in connection with a Hartford residential burglary that occurred in March.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicholas E. Guilder, 39, after an investigation was conducted.

Police said Guilder burglarized a home in the town of Hartford on March 29 and stole property from inside the residence.

He has been charged with second-degre burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny.

Guilder was arraigned at Washington County Central Arraignment where he was held awaiting a bail hearing.

According to the news release, Guilder is being held at Washington County Jail on $10,000 bail.