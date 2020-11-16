Kidnappers sentenced for August 2019 abduction of two Whitehall girls

FORT EDWARD — The Missouri men involved in the kidnapping of two Whitehall girls in August 2019 were sentenced Friday in Washington County Court.
Bradley R. Mittler was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty in January to first-degree kidnapping. Brian Hafer was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree attempted kidnapping.
Both defendants are barred from having any contact with the victims and must register as sex offenders.
The case stemmed from the abduction of the two girls, ages 14 and 15, on the night of Aug. 29, 2019.
Mittler had pretended to be a 17-year-old boy and met one of the girls online and arranged to meet her. He also provided the girls’ parents with a copy of someone else’s birth certificate and high school report card to convince them he was 17.
There was no accusation that they forcibly took the girls, but the girls could not legally consent to go with the men because of their ages.
Mittler repeatedly raped one of the girls in a Queensbury motel before leaving the area. Hafer is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl.
The men dropped the girls off at a restaurant in southern Ohio on Aug. 30, 2019, after they learned they had been reported missing by their parents and guardians.
Mittler agreed to plead guilty in January in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and an agreement to testify against Hafer. His attorney, Martin McGuinness, could not be reached for comment on Monday.
In February, Hafer had rejected a plea deal of a 10-year prison sentence. Hafer was set to go to trial in March, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, he agreed to enter an Alford plea to the attempted kidnapping charge. This means he does not admit to the underlying allegations, but agrees to plead guilty.
Hafer accepted the plea with the stipulation that he does not waive his right to appeal, as his t ypical in these plea deals.
His attorney, Marc Zuckerman, who says Hafer will appeal, plans to challenge Judge Kelly McKeighan’s ruling that would have prevented him from asking questions about whether this client knew the age of the victim.
Zuckerman said previously that under the law, it does not matter whether a person charged with rape knows the age of the victim. However, he said his client was not an active participant in this crime. Hafer thought they were of age and did not believe he was committing a crime when he drove from Missouri to New York with the man who raped one of the girls.
Zuckerman did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Monday.
WNYT NewChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, said the mother of the victim read a statement at the sentencing, saying that her daughter has experienced guilt, anger, anxiety and loneliness since this happened.
“Bradley Mittler preyed on her insecurities with deception and groomed her to believe he was the only good thing in her life. He knew her age. So if he claims it was all out of love, he should have been an adult and realized: this is wrong and say, 'I cannot have a relationship with a 14-year-old and this will stop.'”
She also called out Hafer for claiming that his only mistake was that he took a ride with a friend.
“He is a co-conspirator. He stood there and pretended to be my daughter's friend's dad, looked me in the eyes, shook my hand and promised she would be safe while staying at his house with his daughter,” she said. “Instead, he handed her off to Brad, who then raped her.”
“He drove the car a lot during the escape and could have called the cops anytime to stop this whole thing if he really cared. But, no, he did whatever he could to protect himself from looking guilty,” she added.
Washington County District Attorney Ton Jordan said on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged the resolution of this case for the victims and their ability to close this chapter of their life.
He said his office is satisfied with the sentences. Fifteen years is a significant prison sentence for the primary actor in this case, he said.
“It avoided the girls having to relive those moments, and certainly the primary victim has done a lot of healing and a lot of growing; so to not have to go through that again, I think is a good thing for her,” he said.
Also, Jordan said a 5-year sentence for co-defendant Hafer is also significant.
“He may not have raped the girl but his involvement allowed the scheme to occur,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
