Kidnappers sentenced for August 2019 abduction of two Whitehall girls

WNYT NewChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, said the mother of the victim read a statement at the sentencing, saying that her daughter has experienced guilt, anger, anxiety and loneliness since this happened.

“Bradley Mittler preyed on her insecurities with deception and groomed her to believe he was the only good thing in her life. He knew her age. So if he claims it was all out of love, he should have been an adult and realized: this is wrong and say, 'I cannot have a relationship with a 14-year-old and this will stop.'”

She also called out Hafer for claiming that his only mistake was that he took a ride with a friend.

“He is a co-conspirator. He stood there and pretended to be my daughter's friend's dad, looked me in the eyes, shook my hand and promised she would be safe while staying at his house with his daughter,” she said. “Instead, he handed her off to Brad, who then raped her.”

“He drove the car a lot during the escape and could have called the cops anytime to stop this whole thing if he really cared. But, no, he did whatever he could to protect himself from looking guilty,” she added.