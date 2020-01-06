Jury selection begins as dog shooting trial gets underway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He also referred to the fact the victim did not see who fired the shot, though he saw the alleged shooter walking toward the house with a gun, and asked whether jurors can believe a witness who has a criminal history.

Defense lawyer Jeff Matte asked potential jurors if they had ever been accused of something they didn't do, and implied that the alleged victim was responsible for the shooting.

"Anybody ever accuse you of something you didn't do?" he asked.

Trial began Monday after Matte unsuccessfully asked McKeighan to postpone it. Matte filed a request for an adjournment, claiming that he had not had sufficient time to review crime laboratory reports on DNA evidence to consult a DNA expert witness.

McKeighan, though, called that request "disingenuous," and pointed out that Matte was told in early July, after Marcantonio's indictment, that DNA would be evidence in the case.

DNA tests were done on the shotgun and other evidence to determine who handled it.