Jury selection begins as dog shooting trial gets underway

QUEENSBURY — Jury selection began Monday in the case of a Glens Falls man who is accused of shooting a home and killing a dog last spring, with the case going forward despite a last-minute attempt to postpone it by the defendant's lawyer.
Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio faces eight charges for the May 9 shooting on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls. He is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun through the front door of the home, nearly hitting a resident and killing a dalmatian inside.
Police said Marcantonio, 30, had been visiting the home, became upset with a friend inside, walked out to his vehicle and came back with the shotgun.
He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief.
Jury selection is to continue Tuesday, with testimony possible later in the day.
Lawyers in the case asked potential jurors about their thoughts on different scenarios that will play a part in the case, in particular which of the two witnesses to the shooting should be believed, the victim or the alleged shooter.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin asked panelists whether they could convict someone of a crime if they act "crazy," if there is no motive and no proof of any mental illness.
He also referred to the fact the victim did not see who fired the shot, though he saw the alleged shooter walking toward the house with a gun, and asked whether jurors can believe a witness who has a criminal history.
Defense lawyer Jeff Matte asked potential jurors if they had ever been accused of something they didn't do, and implied that the alleged victim was responsible for the shooting.
"Anybody ever accuse you of something you didn't do?" he asked.
Trial began Monday after Matte unsuccessfully asked McKeighan to postpone it. Matte filed a request for an adjournment, claiming that he had not had sufficient time to review crime laboratory reports on DNA evidence to consult a DNA expert witness.
McKeighan, though, called that request "disingenuous," and pointed out that Matte was told in early July, after Marcantonio's indictment, that DNA would be evidence in the case.
DNA tests were done on the shotgun and other evidence to determine who handled it.
McKeighan also granted a request by the defense to inspect the home where the shooting took place. Matte was to go Monday without his client, and would be allowed a "limited" inspection, despite objection from the Warren County District Attorney's Office, which pointed out that dozens of photos of the home and shooting scene had been turned over to the defense.
New state laws spell out that a defendant can return to the scene of a crime for trial preparation, though McKeighan said prior state law allowed it under certain circumstances as well.
McKeighan is presiding over the case because Warren County Judge John Hall recuses from any cases that Matte handles, a policy that stems from complaints that Matte made to the state about Hall.
