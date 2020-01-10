Jury returns $4.8 million lawsuit verdict in 2015 fatal DWI crash in Granville

"She was a ticking time bomb that day," Mazzotti said.

Melvin Loomis was criminally charged in 2016 for allowing his daughter to drive the Cadillac sedan, knowing that her driving privileges had been revoked because of an extensive drunken driving history.

He was found not guilty of misdemeanor and non-criminal charges following a trial in February 2017, despite the fact the man who sold the car to him testified that Kristina Loomis was the only person to test drive it before it was purchased, and State Police ticketed her for driving it five months before the crash.

The Supreme Court jury, though, found that he permitted his daughter to use the car.

Kirstina Loomis was not called as a witness during the trial and her counsel did not dispute that she was at fault.

It remains unclear how much of the verdict will be collected.

The car's insurance policy will not cover the majority of it, so Gibson's counsel can try to collect from whatever assets of the Loomises that can be found and get judgments on real property they own.

Mazzotti said the case wasn't about the money for David Gibson, but was more a quest for justice.