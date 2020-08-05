Judge rules fatal crash suspect not fit to stand trial

BALLSTON SPA — The Corinth man accused of crashing his vehicle into a group of motorcycles last April, killing the former coach of the Glens Falls Greenjackets and injuring three other people, has been found not competent to stand trial.

Dylan K. Vella, 27, of Angel Road, allegedly crashed into three motorcycles after fleeing the scene of an alleged rape on April 7. Paul Hollenbeck, 53, of Corinth, was seriously injured and died from his injuries on April 16.

Vella appeared on Wednesday via Skype before Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy, who found him not fit to participate in his own defense.

Vella had blurted out during the court proceedings that he was guilty, but Murphy had Vella committed to the Central New York Psychiatric Center to be re-evaluated in a year, according to NewsChannel13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner.

Vella had been charged with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery for allegedly attempting to rape a woman at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot in Hadley and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend she attempted to photograph him.

Vella then allegedly fled the scene in his Ford Escape SUV and crashed into the motorcycles in the village of Corinth. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault and murder.

