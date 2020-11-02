Judge rejects motions in fatal Northway crash case

The defense team also challenged the grand jury proceedings. Lawyers filed a motion saying that the endangerment charge is not justified because prosecutors have not proved that Crouse had criminal intent.

“Even if all the conduct alleged by the people (prosecution) were true, there is insufficient evidence that the defendant acted with depraved indifference as that term is defined by the criminal procedure and relevant case law,” wrote attorney Marc Pallozi.

Pallozi added that depraved indifference to human life is mental state that means one does not care whether he causes harm or not. He said his client aimed to avoid capture from police and did not intend to cause the fatal crash.

“However, the actions that rendered defendant’s vehicle disabled and out of control were not committed by the defendant, but by law enforcement in deploying a spike strip on a heavily traveled thoroughfare,” he wrote.

Hall ruled that the charge was proper and the prosecutors did not err when they presented the case to the grand jury.

Defense counsel also asked Hall to recuse himself from the case because Turcotte’s surviving spouse works in the County Attorney’s Office. Hall denied that request.