Judge rejects motions in fatal Northway crash case

QUEENSBURY — The man accused of driving recklessly and causing a fatal crash on the Northway has lost motions seeking to dismiss the indictment, suppress certain statements to police and get a new judge.
The trial for Skyler B. Crouse, 30, is set to begin on Nov. 16.
Police said he led them on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019, which ended off Exit 25 when he crashed his vehicle into Joseph Turcotte’s truck, causing it to flip over and kill him.
Crouse, who lives in Onondaga County, is facing a 12-count indictment including felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, vehicular manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment.
The trial was pushed back a week as Crouse hired Syracuse-based attorney Dana VanHee.
Crouse’s previous attorneys, including Matt Chauvin and Marc Pallozi, sought to suppress statements made by Crouse to police after the crash including saying he was “mentally insane and on drugs. That is not a good combo.”
When he was questioned at the station, Crouse is also quoted by investigators as saying: “Let’s make a deal. I can get you drugs and illegal aliens.”
Judge John Hall ruled that certain statements will be allowed at trial.
The defense team also challenged the grand jury proceedings. Lawyers filed a motion saying that the endangerment charge is not justified because prosecutors have not proved that Crouse had criminal intent.
“Even if all the conduct alleged by the people (prosecution) were true, there is insufficient evidence that the defendant acted with depraved indifference as that term is defined by the criminal procedure and relevant case law,” wrote attorney Marc Pallozi.
Pallozi added that depraved indifference to human life is mental state that means one does not care whether he causes harm or not. He said his client aimed to avoid capture from police and did not intend to cause the fatal crash.
“However, the actions that rendered defendant’s vehicle disabled and out of control were not committed by the defendant, but by law enforcement in deploying a spike strip on a heavily traveled thoroughfare,” he wrote.
Hall ruled that the charge was proper and the prosecutors did not err when they presented the case to the grand jury.
Defense counsel also asked Hall to recuse himself from the case because Turcotte’s surviving spouse works in the County Attorney’s Office. Hall denied that request.
“Although the court has interactions with the County Attorney’s Office on certain matters, it has little direct interaction with the victim’s surviving spouse,” Hall wrote. “As a result, this court is of the opinion that it can preside over this matter in a fair and just manner.”
The prosecutors also intend to introduce some prior "bad acts" showing that Crouse has a history of not showing up for court. He had bench warrants out of Franklin County Family Court in February 2019 and Massena Town Court in November 2018.
District Attorney Jason Carusone said Hall reserved judgment on these motions.
Crouse rejected a plea deal in February that included a sentence of 10 to 15 years in state prison. If convicted, he faces a 25-year sentence on the top count of the indictment.
VanHee said there have been no further plea bargain discussions.
Crouse has said that he lives in Nedrow, a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. However, he initially listed his address as Akwesasne, which is in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canadian border.
