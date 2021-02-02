Jordan seeking re-election as Washington County district attorney

FORT EDWARD — Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan announced on Tuesday that he will seek reelection to a third term.

Jordan said it has been an honor to serve Washington County and work with his office staff, local law enforcement officials and community agencies across Warren and Washington counties.

Among some of the big challenges during this past year were implementing the new discovery laws, which require delivering all discovery material to the defense within 15 days of arraignment. His office has shifted from largely paper-based records to nearly entirely digital, he said.

“The changes to discovery required a complete overhaul with how we did business. To be able to pull it off with those partners is something we all in the office took great pride in,” he said.

Jordan stated in a news release that the Washington County District Attorney’s Office has been able to comply with the requirements with the least amount of impact on the county budget.

Jordan had estimated the county would produce one terabyte of computer data during the first year of these reforms. A terabyte is one million bytes of data. In 2020, Jordan’s office used 4.5 terabytes.