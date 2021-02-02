Jordan seeking re-election as Washington County district attorney

FORT EDWARD — Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan announced on Tuesday that he will seek reelection to a third term.
Jordan said it has been an honor to serve Washington County and work with his office staff, local law enforcement officials and community agencies across Warren and Washington counties.
Among some of the big challenges during this past year were implementing the new discovery laws, which require delivering all discovery material to the defense within 15 days of arraignment. His office has shifted from largely paper-based records to nearly entirely digital, he said.
“The changes to discovery required a complete overhaul with how we did business. To be able to pull it off with those partners is something we all in the office took great pride in,” he said.
Jordan stated in a news release that the Washington County District Attorney’s Office has been able to comply with the requirements with the least amount of impact on the county budget.
Jordan had estimated the county would produce one terabyte of computer data during the first year of these reforms. A terabyte is one million bytes of data. In 2020, Jordan’s office used 4.5 terabytes.
Jordan said he is also pleased to have worked with community partners to divert people from incarceration into other programs, including the felony Drug Treatment Court. He said he would like to build on those programs.
The heroin and opioid crisis has been a major focus of Jordan’s tenure. He said he has worked with Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, state police, local law enforcement officials, county officials and community members to make progress in prevention and treatment opportunities and strengthening enforcement efforts.
However, Jordan said more needs to be done. The county continues to see a large number of driving while intoxicated arrests and drug overdoses, he said.
He said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated substance abuse and mental health issues people face.
Residents in Washington County lack access to health programs that are more readily available to residents in more urban counties, according to Jordan. He would like to address that.
“If we could make a dent in the resource gap to make it more readily available to people, that would be significant,” he said.
He said he continues to want to make a difference in the community.
Jordan, a Republican, was first elected to the position in 2013, defeating incumbent Democrat Kevin Kortright. Jordan was unopposed for re-election in 2017.
Before becoming district attorney, Jordan served as a member of the state Assembly from 2009 to 2013.
